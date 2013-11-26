MUMBAI Nov 26 Indian guar seed futures slipped
on Tuesday due to large supplies from the new season harvest,
subdued demand and expectations of higher output.
* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to the expanded
area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.
* Farmers have started bringing in supplies from the new
harvest into local markets. Daily arrivals have been around
80,000-100,000 bags (100 kg each) in the local markets.
* "Daily arrivals are large but demand is comparatively weak
both from local and overseas buyers. Everyone fears further fall
in prices due to higher output," said Mahesh Badani, a trader
from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.
* At 0927 GMT, the December contract was down 0.19
percent at 5,120 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* Spot guar fell 33 rupees to 5,050 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on conducive weather
for sowing and stocks, though concerns over a shift in acreage
in Madhya Pradesh to wheat restricted the fall.
* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating
regions. There are some concerns over the shift in acreage in
Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.
* The December chana contract fell 0.39 percent to
3,087 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "It is likely to trade in a range for the short-term.
Sowing operations are progressing well but demand is
below-expectation," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon,
Maharashtra.
* Spot chana edged up 2 rupees to 3,075 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)