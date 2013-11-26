MUMBAI Nov 26 Indian guar seed futures slipped on Tuesday due to large supplies from the new season harvest, subdued demand and expectations of higher output.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to the expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* Farmers have started bringing in supplies from the new harvest into local markets. Daily arrivals have been around 80,000-100,000 bags (100 kg each) in the local markets.

* "Daily arrivals are large but demand is comparatively weak both from local and overseas buyers. Everyone fears further fall in prices due to higher output," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* At 0927 GMT, the December contract was down 0.19 percent at 5,120 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot guar fell 33 rupees to 5,050 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on conducive weather for sowing and stocks, though concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh to wheat restricted the fall.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over the shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The December chana contract fell 0.39 percent to 3,087 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "It is likely to trade in a range for the short-term. Sowing operations are progressing well but demand is below-expectation," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

* Spot chana edged up 2 rupees to 3,075 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)