MUMBAI Nov 27 Indian guar seed futures fell on Wednesday, weighed by higher arrivals from the new season crop, weak demand from exporters and expectations of higher output.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to the expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* Farmers have started bringing in supplies from the new harvest into local markets. Daily arrivals have been around 80,000-100,000 bags (100 kg each).

* "Supplies in the local market are high and would continue to stay firm because production is good. In spot, mills have started buying at these levels on hopes of a pick-up in the export demand," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* At 0855 GMT, the December contract was down 2.35 percent at 4,990 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot guar was steady at 5,000 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell as ongoing sowing operations and conducive weather weighed on sentiment, though concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh to wheat restricted the fall.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over the shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The December chana contract fell 0.65 percent to 3,046 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "The trend looks down because seasonal demand is not picking up. The December contract may fall to 3,020 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities.

* Spot chana fell 11 rupees to 3,062 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)