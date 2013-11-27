MUMBAI Nov 27 Indian guar seed futures fell on
Wednesday, weighed by higher arrivals from the new season crop,
weak demand from exporters and expectations of higher output.
* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to the expanded
area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.
* Farmers have started bringing in supplies from the new
harvest into local markets. Daily arrivals have been around
80,000-100,000 bags (100 kg each).
* "Supplies in the local market are high and would continue
to stay firm because production is good. In spot, mills have
started buying at these levels on hopes of a pick-up in the
export demand," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from
Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.
* At 0855 GMT, the December contract was down 2.35
percent at 4,990 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* Spot guar was steady at 5,000 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell as ongoing sowing
operations and conducive weather weighed on sentiment, though
concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh to wheat
restricted the fall.
* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating
regions. There are some concerns over the shift in acreage in
Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.
* The December chana contract fell 0.65 percent to
3,046 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "The trend looks down because seasonal demand is not
picking up. The December contract may fall to 3,020 rupees,"
said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at Inditrade Derivatives &
Commodities.
* Spot chana fell 11 rupees to 3,062 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)