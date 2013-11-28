MUMBAI Nov 28 Indian guar seed futures fell on
Thursday due to large supplies from the new crop amid weak
demand from mills and expectations of higher output.
* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to the expanded
area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.
* Farmers have started bringing in supplies from the new
harvest into local markets. Daily arrivals have been around
80,000-100,000 bags (100 kg each).
* "Buyers are staying away on fears of a further fall in
prices because of higher production. The trend looks weak in the
short-term," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner,
Rajasthan.
* At 0933 GMT, the December contract was down 2.22
percent at 4,840 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* Spot guar fell 12.5 rupees to 4,887.5 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures slipped due to weak cues
from the spot market, ongoing sowing operations and conducive
weather.
* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating
regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in
Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.
* The December chana contract fell 0.43 percent to
3,035 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Weak fundamentals are weighing on the prices. Domestic
demand is expected to remain slow amid sufficient supply in the
market," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.
* Spot chana fell 8 rupees to 3,050 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)