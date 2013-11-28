MUMBAI Nov 28 Indian guar seed futures fell on Thursday due to large supplies from the new crop amid weak demand from mills and expectations of higher output.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to the expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* Farmers have started bringing in supplies from the new harvest into local markets. Daily arrivals have been around 80,000-100,000 bags (100 kg each).

* "Buyers are staying away on fears of a further fall in prices because of higher production. The trend looks weak in the short-term," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* At 0933 GMT, the December contract was down 2.22 percent at 4,840 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot guar fell 12.5 rupees to 4,887.5 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures slipped due to weak cues from the spot market, ongoing sowing operations and conducive weather.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The December chana contract fell 0.43 percent to 3,035 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Weak fundamentals are weighing on the prices. Domestic demand is expected to remain slow amid sufficient supply in the market," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* Spot chana fell 8 rupees to 3,050 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)