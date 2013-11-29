MUMBAI Nov 29 Indian guar seed futures fell more than 2 percent on Friday on lack of demand from local and overseas buyers, higher spot supplies from the new crop and expectations of higher output.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* Farmers have started bringing in supplies from the new harvest into local markets. Daily arrivals have been around 80,000-100,000 bags (100 kg each).

* "Demand has fallen because of fears of further drop in prices as production is higher and supplies are coming from the new season crop," said Shikharchand Dugar, a trader from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

* At 0912 GMT, the December contract was down 2.07 percent at 4,740 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot guar fell 100 rupees to 4,700 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on some lower-level buying supported by a pick-up in local demand, though ongoing sowing operations and conducive weather restricted the upside.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The December chana contract rose 0.85 percent to 3,067 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Range-bound movement is expected in chana because sowing operations are going on and weather would play a very crucial role. Demand in local market is below expectations," said Anand Sarwade, a trader from Gadag, Karnataka.

* Spot chana rose 8 rupees to 3,063 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)