MUMBAI Dec 2 Indian guar seed futures fell on Monday, tracking weak cues from the spot market where supplies from the new season crop were higher and on expectations of increased output.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to the expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* Farmers have started bringing in supplies from the new harvest into local markets. Daily arrivals have been around 80,000-100,000 bags (100 kg each).

* "The trend is weak in guar because supplies are high and demand has still not picked up. The December contract may fall to 4,500 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* At 0848 GMT, the December contract was down 2.51 percent at 4,660 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot guar fell 93 rupees to 4,607 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to ongoing sowing operations, conducive weather and tepid local demand.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The December chana contract fell 0.76 percent to 3,005 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Chana looks weak in the short-term because sowing is progressing well in leading cultivating states and weather is also supportive," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Spot chana fell 40 rupees to 3,034 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)