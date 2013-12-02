MUMBAI Dec 2 Indian guar seed futures fell on
Monday, tracking weak cues from the spot market where supplies
from the new season crop were higher and on expectations of
increased output.
* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to the expanded
area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.
* Farmers have started bringing in supplies from the new
harvest into local markets. Daily arrivals have been around
80,000-100,000 bags (100 kg each).
* "The trend is weak in guar because supplies are high and
demand has still not picked up. The December contract may fall
to 4,500 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with
Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.
* At 0848 GMT, the December contract was down 2.51
percent at 4,660 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* Spot guar fell 93 rupees to 4,607 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to ongoing
sowing operations, conducive weather and tepid local demand.
* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating
regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in
Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.
* The December chana contract fell 0.76 percent to
3,005 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Chana looks weak in the short-term because sowing is
progressing well in leading cultivating states and weather is
also supportive," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak
Commodities.
* Spot chana fell 40 rupees to 3,034 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)