MUMBAI Dec 4 Indian guar seed futures rose on Wednesday on value buying supported by a pick-up in demand from mills at lower levels, while withdrawal of special margin also aided sentiment.

* India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has withdrawn a 10 percent special margin on the long side of all guar seed and guar gum contracts, with effect from Wednesday, it said in a statement.

* "Buying has improved from mills at lower levels. Prices may rise further in the short term, but any sharp gains are unlikely because production is estimated higher," said Shikharchand Dugar, a trader from Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

* At 0914 GMT, the December contract was up 2.73 percent at 4,890 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). The contract fell more than 10 percent between Nov. 20 and Dec. 3.

* Spot guar rose 100 rupees to 4,800 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur.

* However, guar seed output is expected to rise due to the expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* Farmers have started bringing in supplies from the new harvest into local markets. Daily arrivals have been around 80,000-100,000 bags (100 kg each).

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on buying at lower levels supported by expectations of a pick-up in local demand, though ongoing sowing operations capped the gains.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The December chana contract rose 1.09 percent to 2,964 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX after hitting a low of 2,911 rupees, a level last seen on Oct. 7.

* "Some bargain-buying is seen in chana futures and if local demand improves at these level there could be further increase in prices," said a trader from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

* Delhi spot market is shut today due to elections. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)