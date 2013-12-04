MUMBAI Dec 4 Indian guar seed futures rose on
Wednesday on value buying supported by a pick-up in demand from
mills at lower levels, while withdrawal of special margin also
aided sentiment.
* India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) has withdrawn a 10 percent special margin on the long
side of all guar seed and guar gum contracts, with effect from
Wednesday, it said in a statement.
* "Buying has improved from mills at lower levels. Prices
may rise further in the short term, but any sharp gains are
unlikely because production is estimated higher," said
Shikharchand Dugar, a trader from Jodhpur, a key market in
Rajasthan.
* At 0914 GMT, the December contract was up 2.73
percent at 4,890 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). The contract fell more than 10
percent between Nov. 20 and Dec. 3.
* Spot guar rose 100 rupees to 4,800 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur.
* However, guar seed output is expected to rise due to the
expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders
said.
* Farmers have started bringing in supplies from the new
harvest into local markets. Daily arrivals have been around
80,000-100,000 bags (100 kg each).
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on buying at lower
levels supported by expectations of a pick-up in local demand,
though ongoing sowing operations capped the gains.
* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating
regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in
Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.
* The December chana contract rose 1.09 percent to
2,964 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX after hitting a low of
2,911 rupees, a level last seen on Oct. 7.
* "Some bargain-buying is seen in chana futures and if local
demand improves at these level there could be further increase
in prices," said a trader from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
* Delhi spot market is shut today due to elections.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)