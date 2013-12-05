MUMBAI Dec 5 Indian guar seed futures fell on
Thursday as supplies from the new season crop started arriving
amid sluggish demand and prospects of higher output.
* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to the expanded
area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.
* Farmers have started bringing in supplies from the new
harvest into local markets. Daily arrivals have been around
80,000-100,000 bags of 100 kg each.
* The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)has
organised a two-day international guar conference in Jaipur on
Dec.6 and Dec. 7.
* "Demand for guar has fallen due to high volatility in
prices and on a shift to alternatives. The January contract may
fall to 4,650 rupees in the near term," said Badruddin Khan,
associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.
* At 0824 GMT, the January contract was down 0.81
percent at 4,910 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot guar fell 38 rupees to 4,819 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
* NCDEX has withdrawn a 10 percent special margin on the
long side of all guar seed and guar gum contracts, with effect
from Wednesday, it said in a statement.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures were up on some
lower-level buying on hopes of a pickup in local demand, though
the ongoing sowing and conducive weather capped the gains.
* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating
regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in
Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.
* The January chana contract edged up 0.07 percent
to 3,068 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "The trend looks down because sowing is progressing well,
but prices may bounce back from these levels as they have come
below the support price," said Khan.
* The Indian government has raised the price farmers will be
paid for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg
from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.
* In Delhi, spot chana slipped 8 rupees to 2,967 rupees per
100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)