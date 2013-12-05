MUMBAI Dec 5 Indian guar seed futures fell on Thursday as supplies from the new season crop started arriving amid sluggish demand and prospects of higher output.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to the expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* Farmers have started bringing in supplies from the new harvest into local markets. Daily arrivals have been around 80,000-100,000 bags of 100 kg each.

* The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)has organised a two-day international guar conference in Jaipur on Dec.6 and Dec. 7.

* "Demand for guar has fallen due to high volatility in prices and on a shift to alternatives. The January contract may fall to 4,650 rupees in the near term," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* At 0824 GMT, the January contract was down 0.81 percent at 4,910 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar fell 38 rupees to 4,819 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

* NCDEX has withdrawn a 10 percent special margin on the long side of all guar seed and guar gum contracts, with effect from Wednesday, it said in a statement.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures were up on some lower-level buying on hopes of a pickup in local demand, though the ongoing sowing and conducive weather capped the gains.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The January chana contract edged up 0.07 percent to 3,068 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "The trend looks down because sowing is progressing well, but prices may bounce back from these levels as they have come below the support price," said Khan.

* The Indian government has raised the price farmers will be paid for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.

* In Delhi, spot chana slipped 8 rupees to 2,967 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)