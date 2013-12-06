MUMBAI Dec 6 Indian guar seed futures rose on
Friday due to some value buying on hopes of a pick-up in demand
from the food sector though arrivals from the new crop and
prospects of higher output capped the gains.
* Consumption of guargum has increased in the food industry,
where it is used as a thickener in foods like ice cream, cheese,
sauces and salad dressings, industry experts said.
* "Unlike in oil & gas sector, demand for guargum is picking
up in the food industry at lower prices. In the food sector,
formulations cannot be changed so easily," said Purshottam
Hissaria, president, Indian Guar Gum Manufacturers Association.
* At 0938 GMT, the January contract was up 1.24
percent at 4,910 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It fell more than 37 percent
between Sept. 12 and Dec. 5.
* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to the expanded
area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.
* Farmers have started bringing in supplies from the new
harvest into local markets. Daily arrivals have been around
80,000-100,000 bags of 100 kg each.
* Spot guar fell 28 rupees to 4,764 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
* NCDEX has organised a two-day international guar
conference in Jaipur on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on buying at lower
prices, supported by hopes of a pick-up in spot demand though
good progress in sowing and conducive weather restricted the
upside.
* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating
regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in
Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.
* The January chana contract rose 1.85 percent to
3,088 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell more than 8
percent between Nov. 16 and Dec. 5.
* "Any gain in price in this commodity should be treated as
an opportunity to go short for medium term outlook," Kotak
Commodities said in a research note.
* Ample supplies at the spot market and higher acreage would
weigh on prices, the note added.
* Spot chana fell 25 rupees to 2,950 rupees per 100 kg, in
Delhi.
* The Indian government has raised the price farmers will be
paid for chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a
year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)