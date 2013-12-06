MUMBAI Dec 6 Indian guar seed futures rose on Friday due to some value buying on hopes of a pick-up in demand from the food sector though arrivals from the new crop and prospects of higher output capped the gains.

* Consumption of guargum has increased in the food industry, where it is used as a thickener in foods like ice cream, cheese, sauces and salad dressings, industry experts said.

* "Unlike in oil & gas sector, demand for guargum is picking up in the food industry at lower prices. In the food sector, formulations cannot be changed so easily," said Purshottam Hissaria, president, Indian Guar Gum Manufacturers Association.

* At 0938 GMT, the January contract was up 1.24 percent at 4,910 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It fell more than 37 percent between Sept. 12 and Dec. 5.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to the expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* Farmers have started bringing in supplies from the new harvest into local markets. Daily arrivals have been around 80,000-100,000 bags of 100 kg each.

* Spot guar fell 28 rupees to 4,764 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

* NCDEX has organised a two-day international guar conference in Jaipur on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on buying at lower prices, supported by hopes of a pick-up in spot demand though good progress in sowing and conducive weather restricted the upside.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The January chana contract rose 1.85 percent to 3,088 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell more than 8 percent between Nov. 16 and Dec. 5.

* "Any gain in price in this commodity should be treated as an opportunity to go short for medium term outlook," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* Ample supplies at the spot market and higher acreage would weigh on prices, the note added.

* Spot chana fell 25 rupees to 2,950 rupees per 100 kg, in Delhi.

* The Indian government has raised the price farmers will be paid for chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)