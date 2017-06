MUMBAI Feb 21 Indian shares provisionally closed 0.63 percent higher on Tuesday, with banks among the major gainers on expectations the central bank will consider easing policy.

The main 30-share benchmark index provisionally rose 115.53 points to 18,404.88, with 20 of its components rising.

The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 0.77 percent higher at 5,607.15. (Reporting By Aditi Shah; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)