MUMBAI Jan 17 Indian shares provisionally rose 1.57 percent on Tuesday, led by strong gains in automakers, as investors took an easing of domestic inflation as a sign that interest rates could soon be cut.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended 254.25 points higher at 16,443.61, with all but six of its components gaining.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed up 1.8 percent at 4,961.50. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)