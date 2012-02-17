BUZZ-India bank stocks fall after recent gains; farm loan waivers weigh
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
MUMBAI Feb 17 Indian shares provisionally closed up 0.76 percent on Friday and recorded their seventh consecutive weekly rise, buoyed by strong foreign fund inflows and boosted by hopes of a long-awaited Greek bailout deal next week.
The main 30-share benchmark index provisionally rose 137.33 points to 18,291.32, with 19 of its components rising.
The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 0.84 percent higher at 5,568.35. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
June 9 Indian shares edged up on Friday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session as European shares showed a muted reaction to the U.K. elections that resulted in a hung parliament, but indexes still posted their first weekly fall in five.