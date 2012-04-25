By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, April 25 Indian shares fell on Wednesday
after S&P cut the country's outlook to negative, reinforcing
concerns about worsening fundamentals for the economy, while
Wipro dropped after issuing a muted revenue outlook.
The action from Standard & Poor's initially sent India's
main indexes down more than 1 percent, though broader losses
were later cut as bargain hunting helped lift shares such as
Bharti Airtel.
Sentiment is bound to remain weak in the near-term, even as
S&P cited already well-flagged market risks such as India's
widening current account and fiscal deficits, a slowdown in
reforms, and the weaker economic outlook.
"I am not surprised by the S&P action, though it is
difficult to predict the timing as the opportunity of fiscal
consolidation and reforms have been missed," said A. Prasanna,
an economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
"If situation deteriorates so much, financial markets will
reflect that and not really wait for any rating agency."
The benchmark 30-share BSE index fell 0.33 percent lower to
17,151.29 points, while the 50-share NSE index lost 0.4
percent at 5,202 points.
The BSE index has dropped 7.4 percent since hitting its 2012
peak on February 22, reflecting how the optimism with which
investors kicked off the year has slowly evaporated.
Foreign investors have turned net sellers of Indian shares
worth 3.23 billion rupees in April, as the weakening
fundamentals for the country is being compounded by uncertainty
about taxation.
UBS recommended investors turn defensive in India citing
increased regulatory risks and "reduced confidence" on the
government's ability to tackle reforms.
Wipro led decliners on Wednesday, falling 7.15 percent after
warning about muted revenue growth, pushing down shares of rival
Tata Consultancy Services down by 1.94 percent.
Shares in Indian software services exporters have been
volatile in recent weeks, given the conflicting signals given by
the country's top-ranked companies in their recent earnings
results.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) lost 1.9 percent due
to concerns it was losing market share in its vital tractor
sector.
Shares in state-run lenders Power Finance Corp Ltd
(PFC) dropped 4.6 percent, while Rural Electrification Corp
lost 1.1 percent due to concerns that the S&P move
would raise borrowing costs for the lenders.
However, recent sharp decliners recovered as investors were
attracted by valuations. Bharti Airtel gained 1.8 percent after
falling 5.2 percent in the previous two sessions on a regulatory
body proposal to raise the price of basic mobile phone spectrum.
For the full list of Indian shares that moved during the day,
please see MARKET EYE items.
(Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)