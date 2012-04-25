By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, April 25 Indian shares fell on Wednesday after S&P cut the country's outlook to negative, reinforcing concerns about worsening fundamentals for the economy, while Wipro dropped after issuing a muted revenue outlook. The action from Standard & Poor's initially sent India's main indexes down more than 1 percent, though broader losses were later cut as bargain hunting helped lift shares such as Bharti Airtel. Sentiment is bound to remain weak in the near-term, even as S&P cited already well-flagged market risks such as India's widening current account and fiscal deficits, a slowdown in reforms, and the weaker economic outlook. "I am not surprised by the S&P action, though it is difficult to predict the timing as the opportunity of fiscal consolidation and reforms have been missed," said A. Prasanna, an economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. "If situation deteriorates so much, financial markets will reflect that and not really wait for any rating agency." The benchmark 30-share BSE index fell 0.33 percent lower to 17,151.29 points, while the 50-share NSE index lost 0.4 percent at 5,202 points. The BSE index has dropped 7.4 percent since hitting its 2012 peak on February 22, reflecting how the optimism with which investors kicked off the year has slowly evaporated. Foreign investors have turned net sellers of Indian shares worth 3.23 billion rupees in April, as the weakening fundamentals for the country is being compounded by uncertainty about taxation. UBS recommended investors turn defensive in India citing increased regulatory risks and "reduced confidence" on the government's ability to tackle reforms. Wipro led decliners on Wednesday, falling 7.15 percent after warning about muted revenue growth, pushing down shares of rival Tata Consultancy Services down by 1.94 percent. Shares in Indian software services exporters have been volatile in recent weeks, given the conflicting signals given by the country's top-ranked companies in their recent earnings results. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) lost 1.9 percent due to concerns it was losing market share in its vital tractor sector. Shares in state-run lenders Power Finance Corp Ltd (PFC) dropped 4.6 percent, while Rural Electrification Corp lost 1.1 percent due to concerns that the S&P move would raise borrowing costs for the lenders. However, recent sharp decliners recovered as investors were attracted by valuations. Bharti Airtel gained 1.8 percent after falling 5.2 percent in the previous two sessions on a regulatory body proposal to raise the price of basic mobile phone spectrum. For the full list of Indian shares that moved during the day, please see MARKET EYE items. FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro extends gains, hits session high versus dollar * Oil gains on Fed QE hint hopes * Shares recover on earnings; focus shifts to Fed * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview (Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)