By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, April 26 India's main indexes fell for a
second session in a row on Thursday, as investors booked profits
in recent outperformers such as Hero MotoCorp, reflecting the
deepening caution from investors after S&P cut the country's
outlook.
Indian stocks have fallen since their late February peak, as
the optimism at the start of the year has been replaced by
concerns about risks such as the widening current account
deficit.
On top of this, foreign investors are facing uncertainty
about their taxation, further clouding the markets' outlook.
They were net sellers during each the previous three days, for a
combined net total of around 15 billion rupees, and remain net
sellers for April.
The Standard & Poor's cut in India's outlook was seen as the
latest negative action, at a time when trading volumes have also
been falling since peaking in late February, in yet another
troubling signal.
"What worries me is not so much volumes but India's fiscal
situation and other macro and environmental issues," said
Sandeep J. Shah, CEO of Smapriti Capital, a wealth management
and investment advisory firm.
The benchmark 30-share BSE index fell 0.12 percent to
17,130.67 points, while the 50-share NSE index ended
down 0.25 percent at 5,189 points.
Recent outperformers were among the biggest decliners for
the day.
Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp fell 3.3 percent,
after hitting on Wednesday an all-time high, w hile HDFC Bank
lost 1.13 percent after making its all-time high last
Friday.
Among other decliners, Yes Bank, lost 2.3 percent
after Rabobank sold a majority of its stake in the
bank at a 2.5 percent discount to Yes' closing price on
Wednesday.
Shares in Nestle India ended down 4.06 percent
after its Jan-March net profit rose 7.8 percent from a year ago,
disappointing investors.
However, among gainers, shares in Infosys gained
0.3 percent after Citigroup upgraded the software services
exporter to "buy" from "neutral and raised its target price to
2,750 rupees from 2,700 rupees.
(Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)