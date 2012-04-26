By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, April 26 India's main indexes fell for a second session in a row on Thursday, as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Hero MotoCorp, reflecting the deepening caution from investors after S&P cut the country's outlook. Indian stocks have fallen since their late February peak, as the optimism at the start of the year has been replaced by concerns about risks such as the widening current account deficit. On top of this, foreign investors are facing uncertainty about their taxation, further clouding the markets' outlook. They were net sellers during each the previous three days, for a combined net total of around 15 billion rupees, and remain net sellers for April. The Standard & Poor's cut in India's outlook was seen as the latest negative action, at a time when trading volumes have also been falling since peaking in late February, in yet another troubling signal. "What worries me is not so much volumes but India's fiscal situation and other macro and environmental issues," said Sandeep J. Shah, CEO of Smapriti Capital, a wealth management and investment advisory firm. The benchmark 30-share BSE index fell 0.12 percent to 17,130.67 points, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.25 percent at 5,189 points. Recent outperformers were among the biggest decliners for the day. Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp fell 3.3 percent, after hitting on Wednesday an all-time high, w hile HDFC Bank lost 1.13 percent after making its all-time high last Friday. Among other decliners, Yes Bank, lost 2.3 percent after Rabobank sold a majority of its stake in the bank at a 2.5 percent discount to Yes' closing price on Wednesday. Shares in Nestle India ended down 4.06 percent after its Jan-March net profit rose 7.8 percent from a year ago, disappointing investors. However, among gainers, shares in Infosys gained 0.3 percent after Citigroup upgraded the software services exporter to "buy" from "neutral and raised its target price to 2,750 rupees from 2,700 rupees. For the full list of Indian shares that moved during the day, please see MARKET EYE items. FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro falls to session low vs dollar of $1.32008 * Oil steady above $119; Fed comments support * Euro, shares gain on renewed growth focus * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview (Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)