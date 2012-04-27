(Refiles to add dropped "percent" word in sixth paragraph)
* Indexes end flat; ICICI Bank gains, ITC falls
* BSE index falls 1.4 pct for week; S&P cuts outlook
* Falls ahead? Foreigners sell, trading volumes tumble
By Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra
MUMBAI, April 27 India's main indexes ended flat
on Friday, as gains in ICICI Bank after its better-than-expected
results were offset by continued profit-taking in recent
outperformers such as ITC, reflecting the deep uncertainty by
investors.
The domestic main index lost 1.4 percent for the
week, with trading dominated by Standard & Poor's cut in India's
sovereign ratings outlook to negative in light of the country's
deep economic and fiscal challenges.
Equally worrying to traders, foreign flows have turned
negative this month, driven as well by continued uncertainty
over taxation for overseas investors under the so-called GAAR
proposals.
Foreign institutional investors ended net sellers in each of
the previous four sessions, for a total of 18.34 billion rupees.
"GAAR, S&P's rating cut, fear of slippage in fiscal deficit
targets are adding fuel to fire," said Vivek Mahajan, head of
research at Aditya Birla Money.
The benchmark 30-share BSE index rose 0.02 percent to
17,134.25 points, while the 50-share NSE index ended up
0.03 percent at 5,190.60 points.
Traders say stocks are vulnerable to more falls given all
the uncertainty in markets, which has also been reflected by the
falling trading volumes since peaking in late February.
"The volumes are pretty low on the futures side and is a
concern right now," Alex Mathews, Head Research at Geojit BNP
Paribas Financials Limited;
ICICI Bank gained 2.3 percent on Friday, helping
the indexes end marginally higher, after posting a
larger-than-expected 31 percent rise in quarterly profit.
Hexaware Technologies rose 1.92 percent after also
posting a better that expected earnings. The software services
provider also expects improving revenues and profits in the
second quarter and year ahead.
Meanwhile, tea producer McLeod Russel India rose
3.5 percent, while travel company Cox and Kings gained
1.6 percent after Credit Suisse initiated coverage of both with
"outperform" ratings, citing growth, cash flows, and valuations.
However, investors also booked profits in recent
outperformers, sending down ITC 1.3 percent after the
cigarette maker hit an all-time high earlier in the day.
Shares in Hindustan Construction Company Ltd lost
5.8 percent after posting a higher-than-expected net loss of
541.7 million rupees due to slowing order flows and the
non-payment of claims.
