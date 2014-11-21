MUMBAI, Nov 21 Robusta coffee prices rose at this week's auction in India on good domestic demand, while arabica prices remained steady. In the auction, 259,525 kg coffee was on offer, including 133,021 kg of arabica and 126,504 of robusta. About 63,000 kg was sold. Price range per 50 kg ================================= Arabica plantation MNEB 13,550 BBB 7,550 Arabica cherry BBB 6,725 Robusta Parchment PB 9,400 to 9,500 Robusta cherry PB 7,290 AA 7,350 to 7,700 C 6,900 to 6,950 BBB 6,450 to 6,650 ====================================== (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)