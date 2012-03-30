MUMBAI, March 30 Coffee prices in India rose at this week's auction held on Thursday on support from local buyers as well as exporters, J Thomas & Co said in a statement. "Arabica cherry coffee received better enquiry than seen in the previous sale date from the domestic trade and the price was higher by 100-250 rupees per 50 kg, the statement said. Robusta parchment coffee continued to receive strong support from exporters and local traders, and the price for PB, AB, AA and RKR varieties rose by 400-450 rupees per 50 kg, the statement said. Robusta parchment C grade price were up 150-350 rupees per 50 kg as against the previous auction, it added. Out of the total 208,677 kg offered for the sale, only 93,000 kg were sold this week. Indian coffee exports eased 2.4 percent on year to 114,049 tonnes in the first five months of the coffee year from October, the state-run Coffee Board said early this month. India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only 4.5 percent of the world's output, but exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. ========================================================= Grade Price range ========================================================= New Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION A 10,750 B 9,900 BBB 6,750 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT PB 7,665 - 7,750 AB 8,250 - 8,300 AA 8,450 RKR 8,350 C 7,100 - 7,300 BBB 5,570 - 5,785 ARABIC CHERRY PB 8,750 - 9,400 AB 8,915 - 8,965 AA 8,825 C 6,600 BBB 5,500 - 5,865 ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 5,750 - 5,810 AB 5,850 - 5,900 AA 6,100 C 5,500 - 5,600 BBB 5,400 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)