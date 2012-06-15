MUMBAI, June 15 Coffee prices in India rose at this week's auction on strong demand from exporters, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement on Friday. Robusta parchment continued to receive strong support from exporters, which pushed its prices by 150-350 rupees per 50 kg, as against the previous week, the statement said. Of the total 242,162 kg offered, approximately 60,000 kg was sold at the auction held on Thursday. India shipped 230,883 tonnes of coffee in the eight months of the coffee year that started in October, down 3.7 percent on year, the state-run Coffee Board said. The country is likely to produce 320,000 tonnes of coffee for the crop year to September, higher than the 302,000 tonnes produced a year ago, the board estimates. ======================================================== Grade Price range ======================================================== Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 10,595 A 10,650 C 9,525 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT PB 9,750 AB 10,400 AA 10,500 RKR 10,350 C 9,300 BBB 6,500 - 6,700 ARABICA CHERRY C 6,500 BBB 5,750 - 6,400 ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 6,650 - 6,750 AB 6,800 - 6,900 AA 6,900 C 6,500 - 6,700 BBB 6,400 - 6,500 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)