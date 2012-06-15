MUMBAI, June 15 Coffee prices in India rose at
this week's auction on strong demand from exporters, auctioneer
J. Thomas & Co said in a statement on Friday.
Robusta parchment continued to receive strong support from
exporters, which pushed its prices by 150-350 rupees per 50 kg,
as against the previous week, the statement said.
Of the total 242,162 kg offered, approximately 60,000 kg was
sold at the auction held on Thursday.
India shipped 230,883 tonnes of coffee in the eight months
of the coffee year that started in October, down 3.7 percent on
year, the state-run Coffee Board said.
The country is likely to produce 320,000 tonnes of coffee
for the crop year to September, higher than the 302,000 tonnes
produced a year ago, the board estimates.
========================================================
Grade Price range
========================================================
Season (2011-12) Crop
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 10,595
A 10,650
C 9,525
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
PB 9,750
AB 10,400
AA 10,500
RKR 10,350
C 9,300
BBB 6,500 - 6,700
ARABICA CHERRY
C 6,500
BBB 5,750 - 6,400
ROBUSTA CHERRY
PB 6,650 - 6,750
AB 6,800 - 6,900
AA 6,900
C 6,500 - 6,700
BBB 6,400 - 6,500
