MUMBAI, June 29 Coffee prices in India rose at
this week's auction on higher purchase by exporters and local
traders, auctioneer J Thomas & Co said on Friday.
"All varieties of coffees on offer received better enquiry
than seen in the previous sale date from all sections of trade,"
J Thomas & Co said in a statement.
Arabica plantation, arabica cherry, robusta parchment and
robusta premium grades were brought by exporters while local
were active on all grades of coffee, it added
Out of the total 230,460 kg offered for sale, around 107,000
kg were sold at the auction held on Thursday.
Arabica cherry coffee from the north-east offered by the
Coffee Board received good support from exporters and local
traders.
Indian coffee exports dropped 2 percent on year to 196,496
tonnes in the first seven months of the coffee year that started
in October, the state-run Coffee Board said.
The country is likely to produce 320,000 tonnes of coffee
for the crop year to September, higher than the 302,000 tonnes
produced a year ago, the board estimates.
=========================================================
Grade Price range
=========================================================
Season (2011-12) Crop
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 10,000
A 9,950 - 10,200
B 9,100
C 8,700 - 8,900
BBB 7,100 - 7,600
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
PB 9,800
AB 10,000 - 10,400
AA 10,500
RKR 10,450
C 9,350
BBB 6,245 - 6,500
ARABICA CHERRY
PB 8,300 - 8,650
AB 8,900
C 6,450 - 6,750
BBB 5,850 - 6,310
ROBUSTA CHERRY
PB 6,650
AB 6,800 - 7,030
AA 6,900
C 6,550
BBB 6,400
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)