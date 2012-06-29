MUMBAI, June 29 Coffee prices in India rose at this week's auction on higher purchase by exporters and local traders, auctioneer J Thomas & Co said on Friday. "All varieties of coffees on offer received better enquiry than seen in the previous sale date from all sections of trade," J Thomas & Co said in a statement. Arabica plantation, arabica cherry, robusta parchment and robusta premium grades were brought by exporters while local were active on all grades of coffee, it added Out of the total 230,460 kg offered for sale, around 107,000 kg were sold at the auction held on Thursday. Arabica cherry coffee from the north-east offered by the Coffee Board received good support from exporters and local traders. Indian coffee exports dropped 2 percent on year to 196,496 tonnes in the first seven months of the coffee year that started in October, the state-run Coffee Board said. The country is likely to produce 320,000 tonnes of coffee for the crop year to September, higher than the 302,000 tonnes produced a year ago, the board estimates. ========================================================= Grade Price range ========================================================= Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 10,000 A 9,950 - 10,200 B 9,100 C 8,700 - 8,900 BBB 7,100 - 7,600 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT PB 9,800 AB 10,000 - 10,400 AA 10,500 RKR 10,450 C 9,350 BBB 6,245 - 6,500 ARABICA CHERRY PB 8,300 - 8,650 AB 8,900 C 6,450 - 6,750 BBB 5,850 - 6,310 ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 6,650 AB 6,800 - 7,030 AA 6,900 C 6,550 BBB 6,400 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)