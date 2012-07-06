MUMBAI, July 6 The prices of Arabica Cherry and Robusta Parchment variety of coffee rose at this week's auction on good demand from exporters, auctioneer J Thomas & Co said in a statement on Friday. " Arabica Cherry and Robusta Cherry coffees met with good enquiry from the domestic trade," the company said. Arabica cherry PB and AB grade rose by 140 - 300 rupees per 50 kg compared with the previous week, while C grade sold at a price similar to the last sale date. Out of the total 202,950 kg offered for sale, only around 65,000 kg was sold at the auction. Robusta Cherry from the North-East, offered by the Coffee Board received good support from exporters and local traders. Indian coffee exports dropped 2 percent year on year to 196,496 tonnes in the first seven months of the coffee year that started in October, the state-run Coffee Board said. The country is likely to produce 320,000 tonnes of coffee for the crop year to September, higher than the 302,000 tonnes produced a year ago, the board estimates. ======================================================== Grade Price range ========================================================= Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION A 10,200 BBB 6,250 - 8,200 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT PB 9,800 AB 10,400 AA 10,550 RKR 10,500 C 9,350 BBB 6,650 - 6,800 ARABICA CHERRY PB 8,600 - 8,790 AB 9,150 - 9,200 C 6,550 BBB 5,850 - 6,000 ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 6,800 - 6,850 AB 6,925 C 6,650 BBB 6,450 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)