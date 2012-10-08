MUMBAI, Oct 8 Arabica coffee prices in India rose at last week's auction on good demand from local traders, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement. Arabica plantation PB and A grade prices rose by 250-300 rupees per 50 kg as compared to previous auction, the statement said. Arabica cherry received good support from traders and its prices were unchanged. Robusta cherry PB and C grade prices remained unchanged while AA and AB grade prices rose by 50 rupees per 50 kg as against the previous auction. Coffee exports from India eased from the previous year's record levels, falling 8.6 percent in the coffee year that started in October 2011, weighed by depleting stocks and lack of buyers for arabica. India, the world's fifth-biggest producer, accounts for 4.5 percent of global output, and exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. ======================================================= GRADE PRICES ======================================================== Season (2011-12) ARABICA PLANTATION PB 10,600 A 10,400 - 10,500 AA 10,700 - 10,720 B 9,700 - 9,800 C 9,000 BBB 6,750 ARABICA CHERRY PB 8,250 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT AA 10,350 BBB 7,150 ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 7,700 AB 7,850 - 7,950 AA 8,000 C 7,600 BBB 7,150 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)