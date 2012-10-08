MUMBAI, Oct 8 Arabica coffee prices in India
rose at last week's auction on good demand from local traders,
auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement.
Arabica plantation PB and A grade prices rose by 250-300
rupees per 50 kg as compared to previous auction, the statement
said.
Arabica cherry received good support from traders and its
prices were unchanged.
Robusta cherry PB and C grade prices remained unchanged
while AA and AB grade prices rose by 50 rupees per 50 kg as
against the previous auction.
Coffee exports from India eased from the previous year's
record levels, falling 8.6 percent in the coffee year that
started in October 2011, weighed by depleting stocks and lack of
buyers for arabica.
India, the world's fifth-biggest producer, accounts for 4.5
percent of global output, and exports 70-80 percent of its
produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of
Indian coffee.
=======================================================
GRADE PRICES
========================================================
Season (2011-12)
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 10,600
A 10,400 - 10,500
AA 10,700 - 10,720
B 9,700 - 9,800
C 9,000
BBB 6,750
ARABICA CHERRY
PB 8,250
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
AA 10,350
BBB 7,150
ROBUSTA CHERRY
PB 7,700
AB 7,850 - 7,950
AA 8,000
C 7,600
BBB 7,150
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)