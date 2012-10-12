MUMBAI Oct 12 Coffee prices in India fell at this week's auction on limited buying by traders, auctioneer J Thomas & CO said on Friday.

Robusta parchment coffee received no query, whereas buyers showed a little interest in robusta cherry coffee, the auctioneer said.

Arabica plantation prices fell by 400-900 rupees per 50 kg from the previous auction, it added.

Of the total 225,132 kg offered for sale, around 53,000 kg was sold at the auction.

Coffee exports eased from the previous year's record levels, falling 8.6 percent in the coffee year that started in October 2011, weighed by depleting stocks and lack of buyers for arabica.

India, the world's fifth-biggest producer, accounts for 4.5 percent of the global output, and exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. =======================================================

GRADE PRICES ========================================================

Season (2011-12)

ARABICA PLANTATION

PB 9,800 - 10,100

A 10,000

B 9,000

C 8,300 - 8,500

BBB 6,300 - 6,900

ROBUSTA PARCHMENT

BBB 7,100 - 7,150

ROBUSTA CHERRY

PB 7,200

AB 7,300 - 7,500

AA 7,400

C 6,950

BBB 6,650 - 6,800 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)