MUMBAI Oct 12 Coffee prices in India fell at
this week's auction on limited buying by traders, auctioneer J
Thomas & CO said on Friday.
Robusta parchment coffee received no query, whereas buyers
showed a little interest in robusta cherry coffee, the
auctioneer said.
Arabica plantation prices fell by 400-900 rupees per 50 kg
from the previous auction, it added.
Of the total 225,132 kg offered for sale, around 53,000 kg
was sold at the auction.
Coffee exports eased from the previous year's record levels,
falling 8.6 percent in the coffee year that started in October
2011, weighed by depleting stocks and lack of buyers for
arabica.
India, the world's fifth-biggest producer, accounts for 4.5
percent of the global output, and exports 70-80 percent of its
produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of
Indian coffee.
=======================================================
GRADE PRICES
========================================================
Season (2011-12)
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 9,800 - 10,100
A 10,000
B 9,000
C 8,300 - 8,500
BBB 6,300 - 6,900
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
BBB 7,100 - 7,150
ROBUSTA CHERRY
PB 7,200
AB 7,300 - 7,500
AA 7,400
C 6,950
BBB 6,650 - 6,800
