MUMBAI, April 1 Indian coffee prices were steady at an auction conducted last week as activity was limited due to financial year-end. * Only 32,000 kilograms were sold out of the 197,477 kilograms offered for sale. Of the total offer, arabica coffee constituted 93,178 kilograms and robusta coffee 104,299 kilograms. * Arabica Plantation PB grade and Robusta Parchment PB grade were sold at prices similar to last sales date. * India's state-run Coffee Board has cut the country's coffee output estimates to 315,500 tonnes for the crop year to September 2013, down 3 percent from an earlier projection. ================================================== GRADE PRICES ================================================== Season (2012-2013) crop Arabica Plantation PB 8,550 A 8,600-8,800 AA 8,880-9,000 B 8,400 BBB 5,900-6,250 Robusta Parchment PB 7,500 AB 7,850 AA 8,000 RKR 7,950 C 7,250 Arabica Cherry PB 7,150 =================================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)