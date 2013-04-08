MUMBAI, April 8 Coffee prices in India, the world's fifth biggest producer, were steady to lower due to lack of domestic and overseas buying. Prices of arabica Cherry PB, a coffee grade, were lower by 150 rupees per 50 kg, while robusta parchment PB and C were steady at last week's price. In the international market, coffee price at New York for Arabica Coffee May delivery was higher by 1.55 cents per pound. Robusta coffee price at London for May delivery was lower by $43 per tonne when compared to previous sale date. Out of the total of 286,727 kg on sale, about 95,000 kg were sold. Arabica Coffee consisted of 125,949 kg and Robusta Coffee consisted of 160,778 kg of the total quantity. India's state-run Coffee Board has cut the country's coffee output estimate to 315,500 tonnes for the crop year to September 2013, down 3 percent from an earlier projection. ================================================== Season 2012-13 crop ================================================== Arabica Plantation PB 8,250 A 8,750 AA 9,000-9,010 B 7,950 C 6,900 Robusta Parchment PB 7,000-7,250 AB 7,650-7,850 AA 8,000 RKR 7,950 C 6,250-7,000 BBB 5,650-5,850 Arabica Cherry PB 7,000 AB 7,300-7,450 C 6,200-6,450 BBB 5,750 ==================================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)