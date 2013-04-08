MUMBAI, April 8 Coffee prices in India, the
world's fifth biggest producer, were steady to lower due to lack
of domestic and overseas buying.
Prices of arabica Cherry PB, a coffee grade, were lower by
150 rupees per 50 kg, while robusta parchment PB and C were
steady at last week's price.
In the international market, coffee price at New York for
Arabica Coffee May delivery was higher by 1.55 cents per pound.
Robusta coffee price at London for May delivery was lower by $43
per tonne when compared to previous sale date.
Out of the total of 286,727 kg on sale, about 95,000 kg were
sold. Arabica Coffee consisted of 125,949 kg and Robusta Coffee
consisted of 160,778 kg of the total quantity.
India's state-run Coffee Board has cut the country's coffee
output estimate to 315,500 tonnes for the crop year to September
2013, down 3 percent from an earlier projection.
==================================================
Season 2012-13 crop
==================================================
Arabica Plantation
PB 8,250
A 8,750
AA 9,000-9,010
B 7,950
C 6,900
Robusta Parchment
PB 7,000-7,250
AB 7,650-7,850
AA 8,000
RKR 7,950
C 6,250-7,000
BBB 5,650-5,850
Arabica Cherry
PB 7,000
AB 7,300-7,450
C 6,200-6,450
BBB 5,750
====================================================
