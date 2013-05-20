MUMBAI, May 20 Indian coffee prices edged higher at the last week's auction on strong demand from exporters. * Out of the total 277,339 kg offered for sale, about 119,000 kg were sold, which consisted of 137,880 kg of arabica coffee, and robusta coffee stood at 139,459 kg. * Arabica plantation grades were quoted 50-250 rupees per 50 kg higher compared with the last auction, while robusta parchment was higher by 100 rupees per 50 kg. * Coffee exports were almost steady at 197,304 tonnes from Oct. 1 to May 17, data from the state-run Coffee Board showed. * India's state-run Coffee Board has cut the country's coffee output estimate to 315,500 tonnes for the crop year to September 2013, down 3 percent from an earlier projection. ================================================ Season 2012-13 crop ================================================ Arabica Plantation PB 8,600-8,750 AA 9,350 MNEB 9,700 BBB 5,90-6,350 Robusta Parchment PB 7,450 AB 7,750 AA 7,950 C 7,200 BBB 5,800-5,950 Arabica Cherry PB 7,250 Robusta Cherry C 6,150-6,180 ================================================= (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)