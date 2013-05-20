MUMBAI, May 20 Indian coffee prices edged higher
at the last week's auction on strong demand from exporters.
* Out of the total 277,339 kg offered for sale, about
119,000 kg were sold, which consisted of 137,880 kg of arabica
coffee, and robusta coffee stood at 139,459 kg.
* Arabica plantation grades were quoted 50-250 rupees per 50
kg higher compared with the last auction, while robusta
parchment was higher by 100 rupees per 50 kg.
* Coffee exports were almost steady at 197,304 tonnes from
Oct. 1 to May 17, data from the state-run Coffee Board showed.
* India's state-run Coffee Board has cut the country's
coffee output estimate to 315,500 tonnes for the crop year to
September 2013, down 3 percent from an earlier projection.
================================================
Season 2012-13 crop
================================================
Arabica Plantation
PB 8,600-8,750
AA 9,350
MNEB 9,700
BBB 5,90-6,350
Robusta Parchment
PB 7,450
AB 7,750
AA 7,950
C 7,200
BBB 5,800-5,950
Arabica Cherry
PB 7,250
Robusta Cherry
C 6,150-6,180
=================================================
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)