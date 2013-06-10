MUMBAI, June 10 Indian coffee prices were steady at last week's auction amid muted trading activity in the physical market. * "All varieties of coffee on offer received limited enquiry as sellers' price indication was higher than buyers' interest," said auctioneer J. Thomas & Co. in a report. * Of the 233,258 kg coffee on offer, about 83,000 kg were sold, the statement added. * Coffee exports eased to 219,114 tonnes from Oct. 1 to June 7, down from 234,054 tonnes in the year-ago period, data from the state-run Coffee Board showed. * India's state-run Coffee Board has cut the country's coffee output estimate to 315,500 tonnes for the crop year to September 2013, down 3 percent from an earlier projection. =============================================== Season (2012-13) crop (in rupees per 50 kgs) =============================================== Arabica Plantation PB 8,200-8,350 C 7,100 BBB 6,250 Robusta Parchment PB 7,100 AB 7,500-7,600 AA 7,650 RKR 7,600 C 6,750 Arabica Cherry C 6,250 Robusta Cherry AB 6,400 ============================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)