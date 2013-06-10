MUMBAI, June 10 Indian coffee prices were steady
at last week's auction amid muted trading activity in the
physical market.
* "All varieties of coffee on offer received limited enquiry
as sellers' price indication was higher than buyers' interest,"
said auctioneer J. Thomas & Co. in a report.
* Of the 233,258 kg coffee on offer, about 83,000 kg were
sold, the statement added.
* Coffee exports eased to 219,114 tonnes from Oct. 1 to June
7, down from 234,054 tonnes in the year-ago period, data from
the state-run Coffee Board showed.
* India's state-run Coffee Board has cut the country's
coffee output estimate to 315,500 tonnes for the crop year to
September 2013, down 3 percent from an earlier projection.
===============================================
Season (2012-13) crop (in rupees per 50 kgs)
===============================================
Arabica Plantation
PB 8,200-8,350
C 7,100
BBB 6,250
Robusta Parchment
PB 7,100
AB 7,500-7,600
AA 7,650
RKR 7,600
C 6,750
Arabica Cherry
C 6,250
Robusta Cherry
AB 6,400
==============================================
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)