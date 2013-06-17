MUMBAI, June 17 Coffee prices in India, the world's fifth-biggest producer, rose a tad on export and domestic demand for selected varieties at a weekly auction. * Arabica Plantation PB grade prices were higher by Rs 200-250 per 50 kg. AA, MNEB, A and C grade were sold at price levels as indicated below, but B grade remained unsold, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co Pvt Ltd said in a statement on Monday. * Of the total of 213,370 kg for sale, which consisted of 99,432 kg of arabica coffee and Robusta Coffee at 113,938 kg, about 25,000 kg were sold. * Coffee exports fell to 225,754 tonnes from Oct. 1 till June 14, from 242,641 tonnes recorded last year. * India's state-run Coffee Board has cut the country's coffee output estimate to 315,500 tonnes for the crop year to September 2013, down 3 percent from an earlier projection. ======================================== Season (2012-13 crop) Price range per 50 kg ========================================= Arabica Plantation PB 8,300-8,600 A 9,150 AA 9,325 MNEB 9,500 C 7,150 From non-traditional areas ARABICA PLANTATION A 7,700 B 7,100 ARABICA CHERRY PB 6,500 A 7,085-7,310 B 6,750 C 6,000 ========================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)