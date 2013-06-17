MUMBAI, June 17 Coffee prices in India, the
world's fifth-biggest producer, rose a tad on export and
domestic demand for selected varieties at a weekly auction.
* Arabica Plantation PB grade prices were higher by Rs
200-250 per 50 kg. AA, MNEB, A and C grade were sold at price
levels as indicated below, but B grade remained unsold,
auctioneer J. Thomas & Co Pvt Ltd said in a statement on Monday.
* Of the total of 213,370 kg for sale, which consisted of
99,432 kg of arabica coffee and Robusta Coffee at 113,938 kg,
about 25,000 kg were sold.
* Coffee exports fell to 225,754 tonnes from Oct. 1 till
June 14, from 242,641 tonnes recorded last year.
* India's state-run Coffee Board has cut the country's
coffee output estimate to 315,500 tonnes for the crop year to
September 2013, down 3 percent from an earlier projection.
========================================
Season (2012-13 crop)
Price range per 50 kg
=========================================
Arabica Plantation
PB 8,300-8,600
A 9,150
AA 9,325
MNEB 9,500
C 7,150
From non-traditional areas
ARABICA PLANTATION
A 7,700
B 7,100
ARABICA CHERRY
PB 6,500
A 7,085-7,310
B 6,750
C 6,000
==========================================
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)