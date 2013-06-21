MUMBAI, June 21 Coffee prices in India, the world's fifth-biggest producer, eased on lack of export demand at a weekly auction. * Arabica Plantation PB and A grade price were lower by 150-200 per 50 kg compared with the last sale, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co Pvt Ltd said in a statement. * Of the total of 232,864 kg for sale, which consisted of 100,395 kg of arabica coffee and robusta coffee at 132,469 kg, about 54,000 kg were sold. * Coffee exports fell to 230,081 tonnes from Oct. 1 till June 20, from 249,114 tonnes recorded last year. * India's state-run Coffee Board has cut the country's output estimate by 3 percent to 315,500 tonnes for the crop year to September 2013. ========================================= Season (2012-13)crop ========================================== Arabica Plantation PB 8,150-8,400 A 8,800-9,150 AA 8,950 MNEB 9,450 B 7,650-8,000 C 7,050-7,200 BBB 5,750-6,150 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT BBB 5,700-5,800 ARABICA CHERRY PB 7,000-7,195 AB 7,350-7,450 C 6,250-6,285 BBB 5,700-5,750 ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 6,200 AB 6,300 C 6,000 BBB 5,750 ===================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)