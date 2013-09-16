MUMBAI, Sept 16 Coffee prices in India were steady to higher at a weekly auction on limited buying activity in the local and international markets. * About 63,000 kg from the total 193,692 kg on offer were sold. Out of the total, arabica coffee accounted for 103,232 kg, while robusta made up 90,460 kg. * Arabica Plantation and Robusta Parchment BBB prices were higher by 50 rupees per 50 kg, while Arabica Cherry A grade was sold at prices similar to last week's levels. * India's coffee exports fell to 290,408 tonnes from Oct. 1-Sept. 13 from 308,666 tonnes in the year-ago period. ======================================= Price range per 50 kgs Season 2012-13 crop ========================================= Arabica Plantation A 9,100-9,550 AA 9,300 B 8,500 C 7,450 BBB 6,100 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT BBB 5,650-5,900 ARABICA CHERRY A 8,550 BBB 5,800 ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 6,200-6,250 AB 6,300-6,500 AA 6,600 C 6,100-6,150 BBB 5,650-5,700 NORTH EAST REGION COFFEE ARABICA PLANTATION A 8,000 B 7,500 ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 6,050-6,100 AB 6,150 C 5,925 BBB 5,740 =========================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)