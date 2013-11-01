MUMBAI, Nov 1 Coffee prices in India were steady at a weekly auction as pressure from weak overseas leads was offset by physical buying at home. * In overseas market, Arabica Coffee at New York for December delivery was lower by 3.45 cents per pound. Robusta coffee price at London for November was lower by $127 per tonne. * Arabica Plantation PB grade was sold at price levels similar to last week. * About 24,000 kg from the total 224,297 kg on offer were sold. Out of the total, arabica coffee accounted for 116,398 kg, while robusta made up 107,899 kg. ========================================= Price range per 50 kgs ========================================= Arabica Plantation PB 8,000 MNEB 9,000-9,050 B 8,500 C 6,500-7,450 Arabica cherry C 5,650 North East region Arabica Cherry AB 5,900-6,075 C 5,300 =============================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)