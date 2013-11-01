MUMBAI, Nov 1 Coffee prices in India were steady
at a weekly auction as pressure from weak overseas leads was
offset by physical buying at home.
* In overseas market, Arabica Coffee at New York for
December delivery was lower by 3.45 cents per pound. Robusta
coffee price at London for November was lower by $127 per tonne.
* Arabica Plantation PB grade was sold at price levels
similar to last week.
* About 24,000 kg from the total 224,297 kg on offer were
sold. Out of the total, arabica coffee accounted for 116,398 kg,
while robusta made up 107,899 kg.
=========================================
Price range per 50 kgs
=========================================
Arabica Plantation
PB 8,000
MNEB 9,000-9,050
B 8,500
C 6,500-7,450
Arabica cherry
C 5,650
North East region
Arabica Cherry
AB 5,900-6,075
C 5,300
===============================================
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)