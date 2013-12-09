MUMBAI, Dec 9 Coffee prices in India rose
marginally at last week's auction, helped by firm overseas leads
and rising export orders.
* About 70,000 kg of coffee from the total 277,173 kg on
offer were sold. Arabica coffee accounted for 159,828 kg, while
robusta made up 117,345 kg.
* Arabica Cherry PB and C prices were higher by 100 rupees
per 50 kgs.
* International coffee prices in New York for
December delivery were marginally higher by 0.65 cents per
pound. Robusta coffee prices in London for January were
higher by $83 per tonne.
* In the export market, coffee exports from Oct. 1 to Dec. 5
rose to 43,868 tonnes from 33,335 tonnes in the year-ago period.
===================================
Price range per 50 kgs
Season (2012-13) crop
===================================
Arabica plantation
AA 8,250-8,450
Robusta Parchment
RKR 6,500
Arabica cherry
PB 6,700-6,850
A 6,600-7,535
AA 7,300-7,920
C 5,600-5,750
Robusta cherry
PB 5,500
AB 5,600-5,650
AA 5,800-5,850
A 5,700
C 5,100-5,300
BBB 4,500-4,800
====================================
