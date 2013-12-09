MUMBAI, Dec 9 Coffee prices in India rose marginally at last week's auction, helped by firm overseas leads and rising export orders. * About 70,000 kg of coffee from the total 277,173 kg on offer were sold. Arabica coffee accounted for 159,828 kg, while robusta made up 117,345 kg. * Arabica Cherry PB and C prices were higher by 100 rupees per 50 kgs. * International coffee prices in New York for December delivery were marginally higher by 0.65 cents per pound. Robusta coffee prices in London for January were higher by $83 per tonne. * In the export market, coffee exports from Oct. 1 to Dec. 5 rose to 43,868 tonnes from 33,335 tonnes in the year-ago period. =================================== Price range per 50 kgs Season (2012-13) crop =================================== Arabica plantation AA 8,250-8,450 Robusta Parchment RKR 6,500 Arabica cherry PB 6,700-6,850 A 6,600-7,535 AA 7,300-7,920 C 5,600-5,750 Robusta cherry PB 5,500 AB 5,600-5,650 AA 5,800-5,850 A 5,700 C 5,100-5,300 BBB 4,500-4,800 ==================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)