MUMBAI Dec 13 Coffee prices in India were flat-to-lower at a weekly auction on lack of buying support amid firm overseas market last week.

* Arabica Cherry PB and C grade were sold at last week's rate. Robusta Cherry C grade prices were lower by 100 rupees per 50 kgs.

* About 78,000 kg of coffee from the total 287,484 kg on offer were sold. Arabica coffee accounted for 162,272 kg, while robusta made up 125,212 kg.

* In the export market, coffee exports from Oct. 1 to Dec. 12 rose to 48,264 tonnes from 37,519 tonnes in the year-ago period.

* International coffee prices in New York for December delivery were marginally higher by 1.30 cents per pound last week. Robusta coffee prices in London for January were higher by $93 per tonne.

=================================

Prices in rupees per 50 kgs

Season 2012-13 crop

==================================

Arabica plantation

A 8,500

AA 8,600

BBB 5,500

Arabica cherry

PB 6,750

A 7,705

AA 7,950

C 5,600-6,000

Robusta Cherry

PB 5,400-5,800

AB 5,500-5,700

AA 5,700

C 5,200-5,425

BBB 4,500

====================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)