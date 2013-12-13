MUMBAI Dec 13 Coffee prices in India were
flat-to-lower at a weekly auction on lack of buying support amid
firm overseas market last week.
* Arabica Cherry PB and C grade were sold at last week's
rate. Robusta Cherry C grade prices were lower by 100 rupees per
50 kgs.
* About 78,000 kg of coffee from the total 287,484 kg on
offer were sold. Arabica coffee accounted for 162,272 kg, while
robusta made up 125,212 kg.
* In the export market, coffee exports from Oct. 1 to Dec.
12 rose to 48,264 tonnes from 37,519 tonnes in the year-ago
period.
* International coffee prices in New York for
December delivery were marginally higher by 1.30 cents per pound
last week. Robusta coffee prices in London for January
were higher by $93 per tonne.
=================================
Prices in rupees per 50 kgs
Season 2012-13 crop
==================================
Arabica plantation
A 8,500
AA 8,600
BBB 5,500
Arabica cherry
PB 6,750
A 7,705
AA 7,950
C 5,600-6,000
Robusta Cherry
PB 5,400-5,800
AB 5,500-5,700
AA 5,700
C 5,200-5,425
BBB 4,500
======================================
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)