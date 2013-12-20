MUMBAI, Dec 20 Coffee prices in India witnessed
a mixed trend at a weekly auction due to firm overseas markets
and on support from select buyers.
* International coffee at New York for March delivery was
costlier by 5.80 cents per pound. Robusta coffee prices at
London for January were lower by $85 per ton when compared to
the previous sale date.
* Arabica Cherry PB grade was quoted lower by 50-100 rupees
per 50 kg, while Robusta Cherry BBB prices were higher by
100-200 rupees per 50 kg.
* About 96,000 kg of coffee from the total 287,290 kg on
offer were sold. Of the total, arabica coffee accounted for
163,612 kg, while robusta made up 123,678 kg.
===============================
Price range per 50 kgs
Season (2012-13) crop
================================
Arabica plantation
PB 8,150
AAA 8,900
BBB 7,950
Arabica Cherry
PB 6,600-6,700
C 5,600
Robusta cherry
PB 5,520
AA 5,800
BBB 4,600-4,800
==================================
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)