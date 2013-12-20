MUMBAI, Dec 20 Coffee prices in India witnessed a mixed trend at a weekly auction due to firm overseas markets and on support from select buyers. * International coffee at New York for March delivery was costlier by 5.80 cents per pound. Robusta coffee prices at London for January were lower by $85 per ton when compared to the previous sale date. * Arabica Cherry PB grade was quoted lower by 50-100 rupees per 50 kg, while Robusta Cherry BBB prices were higher by 100-200 rupees per 50 kg. * About 96,000 kg of coffee from the total 287,290 kg on offer were sold. Of the total, arabica coffee accounted for 163,612 kg, while robusta made up 123,678 kg. =============================== Price range per 50 kgs Season (2012-13) crop ================================ Arabica plantation PB 8,150 AAA 8,900 BBB 7,950 Arabica Cherry PB 6,600-6,700 C 5,600 Robusta cherry PB 5,520 AA 5,800 BBB 4,600-4,800 ================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)