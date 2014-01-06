MUMBAI, Jan 6 Coffee prices in India displayed a mixed trend at last week's auction, weighed down by weak global leads and support from domestic roasters. Arabica Plantation PB grade prices from the new or 2013/14 crop were higher by 90-100 rupees per 50 kg last week compared to the previous week. Robusta Cherry PB grade prices were lower by 100 per 50 kgs from the 2012/13 crop. Arabica coffee price at New York for March was lower by 4.30 cents per pound. Robusta coffee prices at London spot for January was down $80 per tonne. "Arabica Plantation coffees received better enquiry from all sections of domestic trade. Arabica Cherry coffees met with strong support from the roasters as well as the merchant trade," auctioneer J. Thomas and Co. said in a statement. In the export market, shipments rose to 61,995 tonnes from Oct to Jan. 2, up from 46,317 tonnes a year earlier. Coffee output in India may fall 10.23 percent to 311,500 tonnes in the year starting October 2013 due to untimely rains in southern Karnataka state, the major producer, the government-run Coffee Board said in its post-monsoon crop forecast. ================================================ Price range per 50 kgs New season (2013-14) crop ================================================ Arabica Plantation PB 7,690-7,805 A 8,500-8,610 AA 8,650-8,785 B 7,565-7,710 C 6,800-6,900 BBB 5,650-5,800 Arabica Cherry PB 6,400 Season (2012-13) crop Arabica Plantation A 8,500 AA 8,650-8,710 C 6,750 BBB 5,300 Arabica Cherry PB 6,650-7,045 AA 7,925-8,200 A 7,000-7,120 B 6,350 C 5,700 BBB 5,500 Robusta Cherry PB 5,400 C 5,300 BBB 4,600-4,900 =============================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)