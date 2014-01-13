MUMBAI Jan 13 Coffee prices in India rose
slightly last week in line with overseas markets, and on rising
enquiries in the local market.
* Arabica Plantation PB grade prices were higher by 145-210
rupees per 50 kg, A & AA grade price were higher by 340-500
rupees per 50 kg, B & C grade price were higher by 200-360
rupees per 50 kg.
* Arabica Coffee prices in New York for March delivery was
higher by 9.50 cents per pound. Robusta coffee price at London
spot January was higher $100 per tonne when compared with the
previous sale date.
* In the export market, shipments rose to 67,967 tonnes from
October to Jan. 10, up from 49,195 tonnes a year earlier.
* Coffee output in India may fall 10.23 percent to 311,500
tonnes in the year starting October 2013 due to untimely rains
in southern Karnataka state, the major producer, the
government-run Coffee Board said in its post-monsoon crop
forecast.
=================================
Price range per 50 kgs
New season 2013-14 crop
==================================
Arabica plantation
PB 7,900-7,950
A 8,925-8,950
AA 9,150-9,250
B 7,925-8,000
C 6,600-7,000
Season 2012-2013 crop
Arabica plantation
PB 8,300-8,340
Robusta Parchment
BBB 4,800
Arabica Cherry
PB 6,750-6,760
AA 7,195-,7205
AB 6,800
BBB 5,300
Robusta Cherry
PB 5,500-5,530
AA 5,750
AB 5,550-5,575
C 5,300
===================================
