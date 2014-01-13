MUMBAI Jan 13 Coffee prices in India rose slightly last week in line with overseas markets, and on rising enquiries in the local market.

* Arabica Plantation PB grade prices were higher by 145-210 rupees per 50 kg, A & AA grade price were higher by 340-500 rupees per 50 kg, B & C grade price were higher by 200-360 rupees per 50 kg.

* Arabica Coffee prices in New York for March delivery was higher by 9.50 cents per pound. Robusta coffee price at London spot January was higher $100 per tonne when compared with the previous sale date.

* In the export market, shipments rose to 67,967 tonnes from October to Jan. 10, up from 49,195 tonnes a year earlier.

* Coffee output in India may fall 10.23 percent to 311,500 tonnes in the year starting October 2013 due to untimely rains in southern Karnataka state, the major producer, the government-run Coffee Board said in its post-monsoon crop forecast.

=================================

Price range per 50 kgs

New season 2013-14 crop

==================================

Arabica plantation

PB 7,900-7,950

A 8,925-8,950

AA 9,150-9,250

B 7,925-8,000

C 6,600-7,000

Season 2012-2013 crop

Arabica plantation

PB 8,300-8,340

Robusta Parchment

BBB 4,800

Arabica Cherry

PB 6,750-6,760

AA 7,195-,7205

AB 6,800

BBB 5,300

Robusta Cherry

PB 5,500-5,530

AA 5,750

AB 5,550-5,575

C 5,300

=================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)