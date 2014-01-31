MUMBAI, Jan 31 Indian coffee prices rose at a weekly auction due to firm international leads, and export demand. * About 89,000 kg of coffee from the total 287,484 kg on offer were sold. Arabica coffee accounted for 162,272 kg, while robusta made up 125,212 kg. * Arabica Plantation PB, A & C grades were higher by 50-200 rupees per 50 kg, B grade prices were higher by 250-400 per 50 kg. * Coffee exports from India jumped to 86,015 tonnes from Oct. 1 till Jan. 30, compared with 64,480 tonnes in the same period last year. * Coffee output in India may fall 10.23 percent to 311,500 tonnes in the year starting October 2013 due to untimely rains in southern Karnataka state, the major producer, the government-run Coffee Board said in its post-monsoon crop forecast. ========================================== New season (2013-14) crop Prices in rupees per 50 kgs ========================================== Arabica Plantation PB 8,100-8,250 A 8,950 AA 9,100-9,400 MNEB 9,510-9,535 B 8,000-8,250 C 6,900-7,050 BBB 5,900-6,335 Season 2012-13 crop Arabica plantation PB 7,900 A 8,550-8,600 AA 8,750 B 7,750 C 7,000 Robusta Parchment BBB 5,100 Arabica Cherry PB 6,650-7,200 Robusta Cherry PB 5,825 AA 6,390 C 5,700 BBB 4,500 =================================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)