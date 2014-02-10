MUMBAI, Feb 10 Coffee prices in India edged up at a weekly auction last week, in line with international markets and helped by export demand. * Arabica Plantation PB grade prices were higher by 1,900 rupees per 50 kg compared to the previous sale, while prices of A grade and C grade were higher by 1,550 rupees and 1,660 rupees, respectively. * About 107,650 kg of coffee from the total 237,958 kg on offer were sold. Arabica coffee accounted for 163,684 kg, while robusta made up 74,274 kg. * Arabica Coffee prices in New York for March delivery were higher by 25.70 cents per pound. Robusta coffee prices in London for March were higher by $113 per tonne compared to the previous auction. * Coffee exports from India jumped to 96,219 tonnes during the period Oct. 1-Feb. 7, compared with 73,062 tonnes in the same period last year. * Coffee output in India may fall 10.23 percent to 311,500 tonnes in the year starting October 2013 due to untimely rains in southern Karnataka state, the major producer, the government-run Coffee Board said in its post-monsoon crop forecast. ============================== Price range per 50 kgs New season crop (2013-14) =============================== PB 9,800-10,405 A 10,450-10,550 AA 10,500-10,705 MNEB 10,780-10,850 B 8,250-10,030 C 8,530-8,750 BBB 6,300-6,730 ================================ (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)