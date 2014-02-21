MUMBAI Feb 21 Coffee prices in India edged higher at a weekly auction due to strong overseas leads and robust export demand for the beans.

* Arabica Plantation PB grade price was higher by 1,925 rupees per 50 kg, A and AA grade prices were higher by 1,860- 1,990 per 50 kg, B grade price was higher by 1,970 rupees per 50 kg and C grade price rose by 1,500 rupees per 50 kg compared to the last sale date.

* Arabica Coffee price in New York for March was higher 30.70 cents per pound. Robusta coffee price in London for March was higher by $160 per tonne in the week to Jan. 20.

* About 71,000 kg of coffee from the total 186,897 kg on offer was sold. Arabica accounted for 111,442 kg, while robusta made up 75,455 kg.

* Coffee output in India may fall 10.23 percent to 311,500 tonnes in the crop year started October 2013 due to untimely rains in southern Karnataka state, the major producer, the government-run Coffee Board said in its post-monsoon crop forecast.

===============================

Price range per 50 kgs

New Season (2013-14 crop)

================================

Arabica Plantation

PB 12,200

A 12,500-12,600

AA 12,600

B 12,150-12,200

C 10,250-10,300

BBB 7,500-8,160

================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)