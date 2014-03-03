MUMBAI, March 3 Coffee prices in India rose at a
weekly auction due to strong leads from overseas markets and
robust export demand.
* About 76,000 kg of coffee of the total 214,332 kg on offer
was sold. Arabica accounted for 133,932 kg, while robusta made
up 80,400 kg.
* Arabica Plantation PB grade price was 400 rupees higher
per 50 kgs, while A grade rose by 775 rupees per 50 kgs. AA
grade price was 800 rupees higher and B grade was up by 375
rupees per 50 kgs. The price for C grade was higher by 500
rupees per 50 kgs.
* Arabica Coffee price at New York for March was
higher 3.90 cents per pound. Robusta coffee at London for March
delivery was higher $56 per tonne compared with the
previous sale date.
* Coffee output in India may fall 10.23 percent to 311,500
tonnes in the crop year started October 2013 due to untimely
rains in southern Karnataka state, the major producer, the
government-run Coffee Board said in its post-monsoon crop
forecast.
============================
Price range per 50 kgs
New season (2013-14) crop
============================
Arabica Plantation
PB 12,550-12,650
A 13,250-13,400
AA 13,350-13,450
MNEB 13,450
B 12,500-12,600
C 10,650-10,900
BBB 7,400-8,500
============================
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)