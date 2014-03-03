MUMBAI, March 3 Coffee prices in India rose at a weekly auction due to strong leads from overseas markets and robust export demand. * About 76,000 kg of coffee of the total 214,332 kg on offer was sold. Arabica accounted for 133,932 kg, while robusta made up 80,400 kg. * Arabica Plantation PB grade price was 400 rupees higher per 50 kgs, while A grade rose by 775 rupees per 50 kgs. AA grade price was 800 rupees higher and B grade was up by 375 rupees per 50 kgs. The price for C grade was higher by 500 rupees per 50 kgs. * Arabica Coffee price at New York for March was higher 3.90 cents per pound. Robusta coffee at London for March delivery was higher $56 per tonne compared with the previous sale date. * Coffee output in India may fall 10.23 percent to 311,500 tonnes in the crop year started October 2013 due to untimely rains in southern Karnataka state, the major producer, the government-run Coffee Board said in its post-monsoon crop forecast. ============================ Price range per 50 kgs New season (2013-14) crop ============================ Arabica Plantation PB 12,550-12,650 A 13,250-13,400 AA 13,350-13,450 MNEB 13,450 B 12,500-12,600 C 10,650-10,900 BBB 7,400-8,500 ============================ (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)