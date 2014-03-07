MUMBAI, March 7 Coffee prices in India rose at a
weekly auction, tailing leads from overseas markets and on
export demand.
* Arabica Plantation PB grade price was higher by 2000
rupees per 50 kgs, A and AA grade price was higher by 1,875-1900
rupees per 50 kgs, B grade price was higher by 1,950 per 50 kgs,
C grade price was higher by 2,250 rupees per 50 kgs.
* The Arabica Coffee price in New York for March was
higher 25 cents per pound. Robusta coffee price in London for
March was higher by $75 per tonne in the week to March
6.
* About 73,000 kg of coffee of the total 185,491 kg on offer
was sold. Arabica accounted for 116,329 kg, while robusta made
up 69,162 kg.
* Coffee output in India may fall 10.23 percent to 311,500
tonnes in the crop year started October 2013 due to untimely
rains in southern Karnataka state, the major producer, the
government-run Coffee Board said in its post-monsoon crop
forecast.
====================================
Price range per 50 kgs
New season 2013-14 crop
====================================
Arabica Plantation
PB 14,575-14,650
A 15,100-15,300
AA 15,300
B 14,400-14,600
C 13,000
BBB 8,500
Robusta Parchment
PB 9,750
AB 10,400
AA 10,645
RKR 10,600
BBB 7,100
=====================================
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)