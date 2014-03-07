MUMBAI, March 7 Coffee prices in India rose at a weekly auction, tailing leads from overseas markets and on export demand.

* Arabica Plantation PB grade price was higher by 2000 rupees per 50 kgs, A and AA grade price was higher by 1,875-1900 rupees per 50 kgs, B grade price was higher by 1,950 per 50 kgs, C grade price was higher by 2,250 rupees per 50 kgs.

* The Arabica Coffee price in New York for March was higher 25 cents per pound. Robusta coffee price in London for March was higher by $75 per tonne in the week to March 6.

* About 73,000 kg of coffee of the total 185,491 kg on offer was sold. Arabica accounted for 116,329 kg, while robusta made up 69,162 kg.

* Coffee output in India may fall 10.23 percent to 311,500 tonnes in the crop year started October 2013 due to untimely rains in southern Karnataka state, the major producer, the government-run Coffee Board said in its post-monsoon crop forecast.

====================================

Price range per 50 kgs

New season 2013-14 crop

====================================

Arabica Plantation

PB 14,575-14,650

A 15,100-15,300

AA 15,300

B 14,400-14,600

C 13,000

BBB 8,500

Robusta Parchment

PB 9,750

AB 10,400

AA 10,645

RKR 10,600

BBB 7,100

===================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)