MUMBAI, April 7 Coffee prices in India displayed a mix trend at an auction last week, weighed by overseas markets and supported by export demand. * Arabica Coffee in New York for May delivery was lower by 3.30 cents per pound. Robusta coffee in London for May was lower by $60 per tonne on week. * Arabica Plantation A and B grade price were higher 200-350 per 50 kgs. * About 62,000 kg coffee of the total 240,154 kg on offer was sold. Arabica accounted for 126,380 kg, while robusta made up 113,774 kg. ============================ Price range per 50 kgs New season (2013-14) crop ============================ Arabica plantation PB 12,300-12,400 A 12,600 AA 12,950 MNEB 13,050 B 12,000-12,350 C 10,400 BBB 7,450 Robusta Parchment AA 10,150 RKR 10,050 Robusta cherry PB 7,200 C 7,000 ============================ (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)