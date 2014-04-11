MUMBAI, April 11 Coffee prices in India edged higher at a weekly auction, helped by overseas leads and firm export demand. * Arabica Plantation PB price were higher by 1,950-2,020 rupees per 50 kgs, A and AA grade price were higher by 1,500- 1,625 per 50 Kgs, B grade price were higher 1,650-1,750 per 50 kgs. * Robusta Parchment AA and RKR price were higher 550-600 rupees per 50 kgs. * Arabica Coffee in New York for May delivery was higher 27.15 cents per pound. Robusta coffee in London for May was higher by $121 per tonne on week. * About 78,000 kg coffee of the total 244,256 kg on offer was sold. Arabica accounted for 121,281 kg, while robusta made up 122,975 kg. ============================== Price range per 50 kgs New season (2013-14) crop =============================== Arabica plantation PB 14,350-14,395 A 12,150-14,650 AA 12,250-14,750 MNEB 15,000 B 13,750-14,000 BBB 7,950-8,500 Robusta parchment PB 9,300-9,500 AB 10,000-10,300 AA 10,700 RKR 10,650 BBB 7,000-7,200 Arabica Cherry PB 9,500 AB 10,350 C 7,900 BBB 7,000-7,200 Robusta Cherry AA 8,200 ================================ (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Joyjeet Das)