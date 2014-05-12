MUMBAI, May 12 Coffee prices in India displayed a mixed trend in the last week's auction following a similar trend in overseas markets, amid weak domestic buying interest. * About 64,000 kg coffee of the total 342,721 kg on offer was sold. Arabica accounted for 159,022 kg on offer, while robusta made up 183,699 kg. * Arabica plantation PB grade prices were higher by 150-650 rupees per 50 kgs, while Arabica Cherry PB grade prices were lower by 900 rupees per 50 kgs. * International coffee price at New York for Arabica Coffee spot May position dropped sharply and was lower by 10.50 cents per pound. Robusta coffee for May delivery in London was higher by $18 per tonne. =============================== Price change per 50 kgs ================================ New season (2013-14) Arabica plantation PB 14,900-15,400 MNEB 15,650 BBB 8,100-8,750 Arabica Cherry PB 10,100-10,150 AB 10,250-10,300 BBB 6,800-7,200 Robusta Cherry BBB 6,500-7,000 =================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)