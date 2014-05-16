MUMBAI, May 16 Coffee prices in India fell at a
weekly auction on weak overseas leads, and lower export demand.
* Coffee prices, both in New York and London, were on a
downward trend over the last one week.
* Arabica Coffee at New York spot May was lower by
17.65 cents per pound. Robusta coffee at London for May delivery
was lower by $53 per tonne.
* Arabica Plantation PB grade price was lower by 500-550
rupees per 50 kgs, while Arabica Cherry PB grade price was lower
by 350 rupees per 50 kgs.
* About 73,000 kg coffee of the total 347,220 kg on offer
was sold. Arabica accounted for 141,840 kg on offer, while
robusta made up 205,380 kg.
======================================
Price range per 50 kgs
New season (2013-14) crop
=======================================
Arabica Plantation
PB 14,600
Robusta Parchment
PB 9,615
AB 10,000
BBB 6,700-6,900
Arabica Cherry
PB 9,600-10,000
AB 9,800-10,400
AA 11,600-11,750
C 7,350
BBB 6,650-7,200
Robusta Cherry
PB 7,500-7,665
AB 7,600-7,750
AA 7,800
C 7,200-7,400
BBB 6,800-,7000
==========================================
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)