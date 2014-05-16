MUMBAI, May 16 Coffee prices in India fell at a weekly auction on weak overseas leads, and lower export demand. * Coffee prices, both in New York and London, were on a downward trend over the last one week. * Arabica Coffee at New York spot May was lower by 17.65 cents per pound. Robusta coffee at London for May delivery was lower by $53 per tonne. * Arabica Plantation PB grade price was lower by 500-550 rupees per 50 kgs, while Arabica Cherry PB grade price was lower by 350 rupees per 50 kgs. * About 73,000 kg coffee of the total 347,220 kg on offer was sold. Arabica accounted for 141,840 kg on offer, while robusta made up 205,380 kg. ====================================== Price range per 50 kgs New season (2013-14) crop ======================================= Arabica Plantation PB 14,600 Robusta Parchment PB 9,615 AB 10,000 BBB 6,700-6,900 Arabica Cherry PB 9,600-10,000 AB 9,800-10,400 AA 11,600-11,750 C 7,350 BBB 6,650-7,200 Robusta Cherry PB 7,500-7,665 AB 7,600-7,750 AA 7,800 C 7,200-7,400 BBB 6,800-,7000 ========================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)