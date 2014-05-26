MUMBAI, May 26 Coffee prices in India edged
lower at last week's auction weighed by international markets
and slack domestic buying.
* The price of Arabica coffee at New York for July delivery
was lower by 2.80 cents per pound. Robusta coffee
at London for July was lower by $79 per tonne.
* About 76,000 kg of coffee of the total 316,677 kg on offer
was sold. Arabica accounted for 413,549 kg on offer, while
robusta made up 173,128 kg.
* Arabica Plantation PB grade prices were lower by 100
rupees per 50 kg when compared to last week's levels, while
Robusta Cherry coffees price were lower by 200-250 rupees per 50
kg.
=================================
Price range per 50 kgs
New season (2013-14) crop
=================================
Arabica plantation
PB 14,500
Robusta Parchment
AB 9,500
BBB 6,650-6,800
Arabica Cherry
PB 9,300
AB 9,750-9,900
B 10,000
C 7,250-7,300
BBB 6,600-6,800
Robusta Cherry
PB 7,300
AB 7,350-7,450
AA 7,500-7,650
A 7,550
C 7,000-7,100
BBB 6,600
===================================
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)