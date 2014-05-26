MUMBAI, May 26 Coffee prices in India edged lower at last week's auction weighed by international markets and slack domestic buying. * The price of Arabica coffee at New York for July delivery was lower by 2.80 cents per pound. Robusta coffee at London for July was lower by $79 per tonne. * About 76,000 kg of coffee of the total 316,677 kg on offer was sold. Arabica accounted for 413,549 kg on offer, while robusta made up 173,128 kg. * Arabica Plantation PB grade prices were lower by 100 rupees per 50 kg when compared to last week's levels, while Robusta Cherry coffees price were lower by 200-250 rupees per 50 kg. ================================= Price range per 50 kgs New season (2013-14) crop ================================= Arabica plantation PB 14,500 Robusta Parchment AB 9,500 BBB 6,650-6,800 Arabica Cherry PB 9,300 AB 9,750-9,900 B 10,000 C 7,250-7,300 BBB 6,600-6,800 Robusta Cherry PB 7,300 AB 7,350-7,450 AA 7,500-7,650 A 7,550 C 7,000-7,100 BBB 6,600 =================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)