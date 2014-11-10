MUMBAI, Nov 10 Indian coffee prices eased at last week's auction on sluggish demand, even though sellers were seeking higher prices. In the auction, 237,996 kg coffee was on offer, including 97,104 kg of arabica and 140,892 of robusta. About 43,000 kg was sold. Price range per 50 kgs ================================= Arabica plantation AA 15,500 BBB 7,810 Robusta Parchment PB 9,400 to 9,500 Arabica cherry AB 9,250 Robusta cherry PB 7000 to 7,200 AB 7,225 to 7,300 AA 7,400 to 7,700 C 6,900 BBB 6,550 to 6,600 ====================================== (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)