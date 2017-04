MUMBAI Nov 14 Coffee prices of most grades eased for the second week at this week's auction in India due to sluggish demand from exporters amid a rise in supplies.

In the auction, 277,692 kg coffee was on offer, including 147,875 kg of arabica and 129,817 of robusta. About 19,000 kg was sold.

Price range per 50 kg

=================================

Arabica plantation

A 14,700

BBB 7,750 to 8,435

Arabica cherry

PB 10,100 to 10,400

Robusta cherry

PB 7,050 to 7,250

AB 7,200

AA 7,400

C 6,900

BBB 6,550

====================================== (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)