MUMBAI, July 16 Coffee prices in India rose in
the auction held on Thursday, helped by firm export demand,
auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement.
"Exporters were active on arabica plantation, arabica cherry
and robusta parchment premium grades on offer," the statement
said.
Arabica plantation A grade prices were higher by 700 rupees
per 50 kg as compared with the previous auction whereas arabica
cherry PB and AB grade prices rose by 600 - 650 r u pees per 50
kg.
Out of the total 213,346 kg offered for the sale, around
70,000 kg were sold at the auction, the statement said.
Indian coffee exports dropped 2 percent year-on-year to
196,496 tonnes in the first seven months of the coffee year that
started in October 2011.
The country is likely to produce 320,000 tonnes of coffee
for the crop year to September, higher than the 302,000 tonnes
produced a year ago, the board estimates.
========================================================
Grade Price range
=========================================================
Season (2011-12) Crop
ARABICA PLANTATION
AA 11,000
A 10,900
C 9,500 - 9,600
BBB 6,000 - 6,050
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
PB 9,500 - 9,950
AB 10,000 - 10,500
AA 10,200 - 10,700
RKR 10,650
C 9,250 - 9,400
BBB 6,800
ARABICA CHERRY
PB 9,400
AB 9,850
AA 10,250 - 10,400
A 10,200
BBB 6,800
ROBUSTA CHERRY
AB 6,950
AA 7,150
