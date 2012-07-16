MUMBAI, July 16 Coffee prices in India rose in the auction held on Thursday, helped by firm export demand, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement. "Exporters were active on arabica plantation, arabica cherry and robusta parchment premium grades on offer," the statement said. Arabica plantation A grade prices were higher by 700 rupees per 50 kg as compared with the previous auction whereas arabica cherry PB and AB grade prices rose by 600 - 650 r u pees per 50 kg. Out of the total 213,346 kg offered for the sale, around 70,000 kg were sold at the auction, the statement said. Indian coffee exports dropped 2 percent year-on-year to 196,496 tonnes in the first seven months of the coffee year that started in October 2011. The country is likely to produce 320,000 tonnes of coffee for the crop year to September, higher than the 302,000 tonnes produced a year ago, the board estimates. ======================================================== Grade Price range ========================================================= Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION AA 11,000 A 10,900 C 9,500 - 9,600 BBB 6,000 - 6,050 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT PB 9,500 - 9,950 AB 10,000 - 10,500 AA 10,200 - 10,700 RKR 10,650 C 9,250 - 9,400 BBB 6,800 ARABICA CHERRY PB 9,400 AB 9,850 AA 10,250 - 10,400 A 10,200 BBB 6,800 ROBUSTA CHERRY AB 6,950 AA 7,150 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)