MUMBAI, July 20 The prices of robusta parchment coffee rose at this week's auction on strong demand from exporters, auctioneer J Thomas & Co said in a statement on Friday. "Robusta parchment coffee continued to receive good support from exporters. Domestic roasters were active on arabica plantation and arabica cherry coffees on offer," the statement said. Robusta parchment coffee price rose by about 50 to 100 rupees per 50 kg as compared with the previous week. Robusta cherry AB price rose between 50 and 100 rupees per 50 kg, it said. Out of the total 156,768 kg offered for the sale around 55,000 kg were sold at the auction. Indian coffee exports dropped 2 percent year-on-year to 196,496 tonnes in the first seven months of the coffee year that started in October 2011. The country is likely to produce 320,000 tonnes of coffee for the crop year to September, higher than the 302,000 tonnes produced a year ago, the board estimates. ======================================================== Grade Price range ========================================================= Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 10,625 - 10,700 A 10,900 - 11,200 B 10,275 - 10,350 C 9,500 BBB 7,850 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT PB 10,000 AB 10,600 AA 10,800 RKR 10,750 C 9,500 BBB 6,200 - 6,750 ARABICA CHERRY PB 9,500 AB 10,200 - 10,300 AA 10,400 - 10,550 A 10,350 - 10,400 B 10,200 C 7,050 - 7,100 BBB 6,750 - 6,800 ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 6,900 - 6,950 AB 7,000 - 7,100 AA 7,150 C 6,800 - 6,850 BBB 6,550 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)