MUMBAI, July 27 Coffee prices in India declined
at this week's auction on selective buying by exporters as well
as local traders, auctioneer J Thomas & Co said in a statement
on Friday.
" Arabica plantation, arabica cherry and robusta cherry
coffees received no enquiry from the exporters while robusta
parchment coffees continued to receive good support from the
exporters," it said.
The prices of arabica planted PB fell by 115 rupees per 50
kg while that of A grade fell by 200 rupees per 50 kg at this
week's auction held on Thursday, the statement said.
Out of the total 209,392 kg offered for sale around 64,000
kg were sold at the auction.
Indian coffee exports dropped 2 percent year-on-year to
196,496 tonnes in the first seven months of the coffee year that
started in October 2011.
The country is likely to produce 320,000 tonnes of coffee
for the crop year to September, higher than the 302,000 tonnes
produced a year ago, the board estimates.
========================================================
GRADE PRICES
=========================================================
Season (2011-12) Crop
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 10,510 - 10,560
A 10,780
B 10,400
C 9,150 - 9,725
BBB 7,350 - 7,950
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
PB 10,100
AB 10,700 - 10,750
AA 11,000
RKR 10,900
C 9,650
BBB 6,750
ARABICA CHERRY
PB 9,250
AB 9,750 - 10,300
AA 10,400
C 7,000 - 7,030
BBB 6,500
ROBUSTA CHERRY
PB 7,000 - 7,035
AB 7,200 - 7,255
AA 7,400 - 7,500
C 6,850 - 6,925
BBB 6,550 - 6,650
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)