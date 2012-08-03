MUMBAI, Aug 3 The prices of robusta parchment coffee rose at this week's auction on higher buying by exporters, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in statement on Friday. Arabica plantation PB grade prices remained unchanged while that of B and C grade fell by 75 - 100 rupees per 50 kg as compared with the previous auction, the statement said. Out of the total 206,269 kg offered for sale, only 64,902 kg were sold at this week's auction. Indian coffee exports fell 6.76 percent on year to 285,555 tonnes in the first ten months of the coffee year that started in October, the state-run Coffee Board said in a statement on Wednesday. India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only 4.5 percent of the world's output, but exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. ======================================================== GRADE PRICES ========================================================= Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 10,550 A 10,800 B 10,300 C 9,650 BBB 7,150 - 8,125 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT PB 10,150 AB 10,800 AA 11,150 RKR 11,050 C 9,750 BBB 6,600 - 6,750 ARABICA CHERRY PB 9,130 - 9,250 AB 10,200 AA 10,300 - 10,450 C 7,050 BBB 6,650 - 6,750 ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 7,150 - 7,275 AB 7,350 - 7,685 AA 7,600 - 7,775 C 7,100 - 7,150 BBB 6,500 - 6,815 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)